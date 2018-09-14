Canadians Kyle Fredrickson and Andrew Todd capture world rowing gold

PLOVDIV, Bulgaria — Canada's Kyle Fredrickson and Andrew Todd captured a gold medal in the PR3 men's pair on Friday at the world rowing championships.

Fredrickson, of Duncan, B.C., and Todd, of Thunder Bay, Ont., beat out boats from Australia and France to take the title in the first-time worlds category.

"It's a really good feeling to win the gold and have all the Canadian Para crews performing so well here," said Todd. "We didn't get caught up in any distractions and just focused on executing our race."

Jeremy Hall of St. Paul, Alta., took silver in the PR2 men's single category.

Corne de Koning of the Netherlands took gold, while Daniele Stefanoni of Italy grabbed bronze.

Two other Canadians fell just short of the podium. Aaron Lattimer of Delta, B.C., finished fourth in the lightweight men's single final, while Jill Moffatt of Bethany, Ont., came fifth in the lightweight women's single.

In semifinal action, Canadians Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith won their women's pair race to move on to the final. Canada's Taylor Perry and Mackenzie Copp came third in their men's pair semi to book a final ticket as well.

Canada's Tracy Van Asseldonk (PR1 women's single) and the women's eight boat also wrapped up spots in the final.

The event runs through Sunday.

The Canadian Press