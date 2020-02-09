Canadians Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois win World Cup gold

DRESDEN, Germany — Canadians Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois both won gold in the 500-metre event on Sunday at the ISU short track World Cup.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., took her race in 42.328 — finishing ahead of China's Qu Chunyu (42.411) and Dutch skater Lara van Ruijven (42.458) in the A final to collect gold for the fifth time in as many 500 races this World Cup season.

It was also Boutin's ninth medal in 10 individual events in the 2019-20 season, with her only blemish happening on Saturday when she was disqualified in the women's 1,500 A final for obstructing an opponent.

"I'm really happy with how my day went and that it ended up with a gold medal," said Boutin. "But quite honestly, what I'm most proud of is the way I skated. It was all very smooth and I made sure I had enough energy until the very end."

Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., skated to the first individual gold medal of his career on the World Cup circuit when he clocked in at 40.530 — ahead of Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu (40.956) and Dutch skater Melle van'T Wout.

Dubois now has earned three individual medals on the circuit this season, and six since his World Cup debut.

"It's impossible to describe the way I feel," said Dubois. "It's incredible."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press