Canadians focused on experiencing Wimbledon glory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denis Shapovalov
    Denis Shapovalov
    Israeli-born Canadian tennis player

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom — There are no ranking points on offer at Wimbledon this year, the result of a decision by the ATP and WTA Tours in response to the tournament’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

But top Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime said Saturday that won’t affect the desire or intensity of players as they compete for Grand Slam titles.

"It remains a prestigious tournament to win, with or without points. So all the players will give their best effort to win matches here,” Auger-Aliassime said Saturday. “There will be a lot of fans, and there’s money as well. The players will find personal motivation to give their best effort.”

Auger-Aliassime is ranked No. 9. But he’s seeded No. 6 because of the absence of world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 8 Andrey Rublev because of the ban, and No. 2 Alexander Zverev because of the serious ankle injury he suffered at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old reached the quarterfinals a year ago. And so he will see those ranking points drop off the 52-week rolling computer tally in two weeks, without having an opportunity to replace them at this year’s edition.

Beyond that, he has a challenging opening round against French-American Maxime Cressy.

Cressy, who reached the final at the ATP tournament in Eastbourne this weekend, is a rare throwback — a serve-and-volley player who will challenge Auger-Aliassime from the net at every opportunity.

The other Canadian in the men’s singles draw, No. 13 Denis Shapovalov, is in an even worse situation as he reached the semifinals a year ago, losing to Novak Djokovic.

The decision won’t affect Auger-Aliassime, as he is expected to remain at No. 9. For Shapovalov, it will mean a drop from No. 16 out of the top 20, to No. 23.

Shapovalov will face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated him a few months ago in Doha, Qatar on hard courts.

Auger-Aliassime’s grass-court lead-up season was fairly good; he reached the semifinal at his first tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and the quarterfinals the following week in Halle, Germany. In both cases, he was defeated by the eventual champion.

Shapovalov enters this year’s Wimbledon having lost his opening singles match in his last five tournaments. That includes grass-court losses in Stuttgart, Queen’s Club and, this week, a desultory 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Benjamin Bonzi of France in Mallorca.

At Queen’s Club last week, Shapovalov said he just had to be patient.

“If you look at the years before last year, I didn't have much success on the grass. It's kind of the same feeling now — I'm in the matches, but not getting my breakthroughs. But I think with having last year behind me, I feel more calm going into Wimbledon,” Shapovalov said.

“I know that if I pull through one or two of these kind of matches, things can start really to click on the grass. You start having a little bit of confidence and all of a sudden you're converting more on those opportunities.”

On the women’s side, Bianca Andreescu arrives at Wimbledon on the wings of a run to the final this week in Bad Homburg, Germany.

The 22-year-old had one career WTA-level victory on grass coming into this season. But in the run up to Wimbledon, she won four matches and will look for her first Wimbledon victory on Tuesday against American qualifier Emina Bektas.

Her singles ranking, at No. 120 in April, is up to No. 56 and rising.

If Andreescu wins, she could be looking at a second-round encounter with No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

A year ago, Andreescu lost in the first round of Wimbledon to Alizé Cornet of France.

The other Canadian in the women’s singles draw is Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, who will be returning to the All-England Club for the first time since 2011.

Marino left the sport for 4½ years to address mental-health issues, returned in early 2018. After dealing with some injuries early on, she’s healthy now and close to a return to the top 100.

“It feels like forever — a little bit — but it also doesn’t feel that long. I’m just really excited to be back,” Marino said last week at Eastbourne, where she made the main draw as a lucky loser and won her first-round match.

“It’s my first (direct) main draw since I’ve returned. It’s too bad it’s not under different circumstances, because I had to rely on the Russians and Belarusians to be withdrawn. But I’m still really proud of it.”

The 31-year-old faces fellow unseeded played Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the first round Monday.

In addition to the four players in the singles draws, Gloucester, Ont.’s Gabriela Dabrowski is seeded No. 3 in women’s doubles with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico.

The only Canadian in the qualifying, 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil, was eliminated in the first round last Monday.

And 2021 U.S. Open women’s singles finalist Leylah Fernandez is absent as she rehabs a stress fracture in her foot suffered at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Beyond that, two Canadians who represent other countries also will be competing at Wimbledon.

Toronto-born Alejandro Tabilo, a 25-year-old who represented Canada when he played the Wimbledon juniors in 2014 and 2015, will be making his men’s singles and doubles debut. Tabilo has played for his parents’ native Chile since turning pro. He broke into the top 100 last February for the first time.

Erin Routliffe, who was born to Canadian parents in Auckland, NZ, returned to Canada at age four. She grew up in Caledon, Ont., is currently living in Montreal, and also represented Canada at the Wimbledon juniors a decade ago. Routliffe is the No. 11 seed in the women’s doubles with partner Alicja Rosolska of Poland.

Now 27, Routliffe began representing New Zealand when she set out on the pro tour after graduating from the University of Alabama. She reached the doubles final at the Bad Homburg Open Saturday, and is at a career-high ranking of No. 34 in that discipline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022

Stephanie Myles, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Stampeders kicker René Paredes rising to the occasion in big moments to start season

    CALGARY — René Paredes resumed his reliability for the Calgary Stampeders with game-winning field goals in the team's two comeback wins to start the CFL season. The 37-year-old kicker in his 11th season with the Stampeders is 7-for-7 in field-goal attempts, which he also was after two games last season. Paredes contributed 17 of Calgary's points in a 33-30 overtime win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. His game-tying 39-yard field goal as regulation time expired, and a game-winning 35 yard

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.