Canadians are encouraged to Rethink Rare on Rare Disease Day

Takeda Canada's Rethinking Rare campaign puts a spotlight on the rare disease community

TORONTO, Feb 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks Rare Disease Day. Takeda Canada is proud to recognize this global initiative to promote equity and increase understanding of rare diseases and its impact on quality of life. Takeda is Rethinking Rare by bringing stakeholders together with a commitment to define a plan to support the rare disease community.

Takeda Canada Inc. logo (CNW Group/Takeda Canada Inc.)

While the individual diseases may be uncommon, Canadians with rare diseases all around us. One in 12 Canadians are impacted by a rare disease in Canadai, yet rare diseases aren't widely acknowledged and remain misunderstood. This year's campaign, Rethinking Rare, shines a light on some of the patients, caregivers, technologies and treatments breaking down barriers in the rare space while emphasizing the breadth and depth of the rare disease community.

"Living with a rare disease like Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency has its own challenges, but it doesn't mean I can't accomplish the things I want to do in life," says LaVerne Miller from Regina, Saskatchewan. "While the journey is not always easy, having a strong support system can make all the difference. Rare Disease Day is a meaningful day to recognize how far I've come in my journey. It gives me the opportunity to raise my voice and shed light on my experience, in hopes that it will inspire others in the rare disease community and beyond."

Rare diseases in Canada impact over three million Canadians and their families each dayii. Equity, advocacy and increased understanding of rare diseases remain crucial to support the rare disease community while working collaboratively with key partners and stakeholders.

"Takeda Canada is proud to stand in solidarity with the rare disease community and acknowledge this important initiative. We continue to work collaboratively with patients, caregivers, and stakeholders to help drive meaningful change and find innovative solutions to meet the needs of people living with a rare disease," says Rute Fernandes, General Manager for Takeda Canada Inc. "The unique needs of patients living with rare diseases underscores the urgency for a comprehensive rare disease strategy to ensure Canadians receive the support and resources they require."

Story continues

As part of our ongoing commitment, Takeda Canada has sponsored the A Hopeful Future for Rare Disease in Canada virtual event with Canada 2020, that takes place on Thursday, March 3rd. The event will bring together multiple stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue on how best to move forward and showcase our dedication to the rare disease community beyond Rare Disease Day. We look forward to participating in this meaningful discussion on the future of rare disease care.

Takeda Canada brings over 30 years of leadership in rare diseases through its portfolio of innovative rare disease therapies in Immunology, Hematology and Metabolic Genetic Disorders.

For more information on the A Hopeful Future for Rare Disease in Canada event, visit https://canada2020.ca/events/rare-disease/

About Takeda Canada Inc.



Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

_________________________ i Our work. Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders. Retrieved from https://www.raredisorders.ca/our-work/ Accessed February 2022. ii About CORD. Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders. Retrieved from https://www.raredisorders.ca/about-cord/. Accessed February 2022.

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c2796.html