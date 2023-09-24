'Utterly repulsive': Canadians divided on Justin Trudeau's $650M aid to Ukraine

Canada has pledged a multi-year commitment in supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Canadians were divided on social media following the federal government's recent announcement that it'd be sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged a multi-year commitment in providing steady support for Ukrainians as the eastern European country's war with Russia continues.

"As part of this approach, I'm announcing $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including armoured medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ont.," Trudeau told to Parliament on Sept. 22.

During a surprise visit to Kyiv in June, Trudeau announced another $500 million in military support for Ukraine. Initially, the prime minister didn't offer up details on the allocation of that aid.

Now, the federal government indicated the $500 million will go towards providing 35 drone cameras to Ukraine. It will also assist in sending Canadian trainers to help Ukrainian pilots and maintenance workers use donated fighter jets.

Canada's total committed support for Ukraine has now risen to more than $9.5 billion since the beginning of 2022, according to a news release.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada on Friday, the two countries also signed a modernized trade deal, which Trudeau said will support "long-term security, stability and economic development in Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement on Friday. (Photo by Patrick Doyle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
"Eighteen months ago, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Canada was there from the beginning with military, humanitarian and financial assistance, and sanctions against those responsible for this brutal war," Trudeau said beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a clip posted on Sept. 22. "Volodymyr, I can tell you right now, our support is never going to waver."

Following the the federal government's aid announcement, some Canadians showed their support for the move.

Others expressed their anger and frustration at Canada deciding to spend large amounts of money on supporting another country while its own citizens face a housing crisis, rising food costs and unstable health care.