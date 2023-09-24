'Utterly repulsive': Canadians divided on Justin Trudeau's $650M aid to Ukraine

Canadians were divided on social media following the federal government's recent announcement that it'd be sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged a multi-year commitment in providing steady support for Ukrainians as the eastern European country's war with Russia continues.

"As part of this approach, I'm announcing $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including armoured medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ont.," Trudeau told to Parliament on Sept. 22.

During a surprise visit to Kyiv in June, Trudeau announced another $500 million in military support for Ukraine. Initially, the prime minister didn't offer up details on the allocation of that aid.

Now, the federal government indicated the $500 million will go towards providing 35 drone cameras to Ukraine. It will also assist in sending Canadian trainers to help Ukrainian pilots and maintenance workers use donated fighter jets.

Canada's total committed support for Ukraine has now risen to more than $9.5 billion since the beginning of 2022, according to a news release.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada on Friday, the two countries also signed a modernized trade deal, which Trudeau said will support "long-term security, stability and economic development in Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement on Friday. (Photo by Patrick Doyle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Eighteen months ago, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Canada was there from the beginning with military, humanitarian and financial assistance, and sanctions against those responsible for this brutal war," Trudeau said beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a clip posted on Sept. 22. "Volodymyr, I can tell you right now, our support is never going to waver."

Following the the federal government's aid announcement, some Canadians showed their support for the move.

Here here!!! I am very proud to be Canadian and having my Federal government supporting the brave people and military of Ukraine 🇺🇦 fighting against the tyrannical ruskie invader. — Scorpio 🇨🇦🇺🇦👍 (@tm8093) September 22, 2023

As one Canadian who stands behind her Prime Minister, I stand with you and Ukraine. Thank you for coming to speak to our Parliament. Thank you for staying strong for your country against Putin. Never give up. Against all odds, never give in. We are with you Mr. President.🇺🇦🇨🇦 — My Bluebird Flies Forever (@FlyingStronger) September 22, 2023

As a Canadian, I support the hell out of this!



Peace means Ukrainians living in freedom and safety on their sovereign territory. Anything short of that is russian victory.#SlavaUkraïni https://t.co/WwVrBafA30 — Wyatt Bearp III (@WBearpIII) September 23, 2023

Others expressed their anger and frustration at Canada deciding to spend large amounts of money on supporting another country while its own citizens face a housing crisis, rising food costs and unstable health care.

We literally cannot afford Food in Canada. Working class citizens in this country are facing homelessness due to the ridiculous increase in the cost of living in Canada. what is going on in our government? https://t.co/UjyzZIwq6l — Miss Faaya (@Akua_Nataley) September 23, 2023

When will you stand with the homeless?



When will stand with people who don’t earn a decent living wage?



When will you stand with people grappling with high cost of living ?



When will you stand with the Unemployed?



When will you stand with people struggling with groceries? https://t.co/pF9Dj3qG4B — Odogwu Equipment (@OdogwuEq) September 22, 2023

where is all this money coming from?



what is the government doing domestically to help its indigenous peoples/refugees/immigrants/native citizens? https://t.co/woZ1VNtaxb — stovee || bisexuals get behind me 💖💜💙 (@stoveek) September 22, 2023

Is this a joke! We are facing housing crisis, growing unemployment, education crisis, health care crisis and living costs is growing rapidly so as 4% inflation rates rise. And you guys investing to support other country to build their future destroying ours using our hard earned… — D.shahrin ahmed (@ahmedshahrin) September 23, 2023

How many $ multi millions are you going to stuff in Zelensky's suitcase today to cart back to Ukraine , while Canadian families have to go to food banks & face homelessness & bankruptcy?? Focus on cleaning up your mess before throwing stones at the Opposition — 🇨🇦TraumaNurse (@TraumaaaNurse) September 22, 2023