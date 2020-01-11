Canadians continue to crowd podium at para alpine World Cup

Another day on the slopes for the Canadian team at the para alpine World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, meant more opportunity to stand on the podium for a team that has already seen incredible success in the first three World Cup races of the season.

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., and Mac Marcoux of Sault-Ste Marie, Ont., with Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers as his guide, continue to exceed expectations with more gold medals in the giant slalom in the women's standing and men's visually impaired categories.

Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que., who was on the podium two of the last three days, finished second in the men's standing category.

For Marcoux and Rodgers to see such success in giant slalom is exciting.

"GS has been a bit of a struggle this season in training, so Tristan and I are stoked to be able to put two good runs together," said Marcoux after the race on Saturday.

For Jepsen, a start like this is only making her hungry for more.

"After time away from training last season, it has been a little tricky to find the speed again in GS so even more stoked to have put down two clean runs," said Jepsen.

"The confidence level is sweet on the whole team and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Guimond feels that he can do more work and get even faster.

"I am so happy on a strong performance in GS," he said. "Some great skiing on my part. Still a bit hesitant on the course especially on the first run but slowly feeling more and more confident."

For Marcoux, it was his fourth gold of the week to go along with three in super-G.

Marcoux missed the entirety of last season with an injury.

Jepsen, also coming off a one-year injury layoff, added to her two wins inn super-G this week.

Guimond also claimed silver in the men's standing race on Friday.