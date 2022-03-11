Canadian Workers Reject Return To Office Plans: Survey

The vast majority of Canadian workers don’t want to return to the office, a new survey has found.

Fifty-seven per cent (57%) of Canadian office workers said they would prefer a hybrid model, where they split their time between working from home and being in the office, rather than go back to the workplace full-time, according to a survey from Amazon Business.

Forty-three per cent (43%) of respondents said they would likely look for another job if their employer forced them to return to the office on a full-time basis.

If employers want workers to return to the office five days a week, they might need to sweeten their compensation packages. The report found respondents said they would be more willing to come back to the office full-time if they were offered incentives such as a pay increase, more flexible work hours, more vacation days, and better benefits.

Only 12% of Canadian workers polled said they preferred to return to the office full-time.

Flexible work hours and working remotely were ranked in the top five most important factors Canadian office workers now look for in a job, the survey found. These outranked other perks such as workplace culture, opportunities to grow, and advancement training.

The survey was conducted by Angus Reid for Amazon Business and polled 1,595 Canadian office workers from December 12 to 16, 2021.