Canadian women's sitting volleyball team earns Tokyo Paralympic berth

The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team is off to the Tokyo Paralympics.

Canada defeated Ukraine 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23) today at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia to secure a spot in the Paralympics after going 6-0 in the Paralympic qualifying tournament.

"I think we came out, we followed our game plan and we were ready to compete; I'm just really proud of the team," said Canada's head coach Nicole Ban. "It's all kind of real now. I think we've come a long way; you can see it in our systems and our play. We've really focused on serving and passing and again I'm proud of them."

This will be the second appearance at the Paralympic games for Team Canada after claiming seventh in Rio after going 0-3.

For Heidi Peters, who led the team in scoring, this is the exact outcome the team envisioned, especially with the qualifier on home soil.

"We have prepared so much for this, especially the last four months. We have a remarkable staff and athletes. I feel really good about my performance here, as well as the whole team's effort. It's a huge success to have a tournament on home soil, and we're really grateful that Halifax was able to make that happen."

Canada beat Slovenia, twice, Germany, Ukraine, twice, and Finland to earn the Tokyo Paralympic berth.