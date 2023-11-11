Canadian women's basketball squad beats Colombia 70-53 in Olympic pre-qualifying play

Bridget Carleton had 21 points as the Canadian women's basketball team rolled to a 70-53 win over Colombia in Medellin on Friday night, securing a place in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament.

Carleton also had 12 defensive rebounds for a double-double in the win as Canada stayed unbeaten in Olympic pre-qualifying group play.

The win secures Canada's spot in FIBA's Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2024

Kayla Alexander had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Canadian starters proved to be too much for their South American counterparts.

Manuela Rios and Jenifer Munoz had 16 and 14 points respectively.

Canada will next take on Puerto Rico in group play on Sunday.

Puerto Rico beat Venezuela 65-57 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press