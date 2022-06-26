Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team takes silver at World Cup

ANTWERP, Belgium — The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team earned a silver medal at the FIBA World Cup 2022 on Sunday after dropping a 16-13 decision to France.

Michelle Plouffe had seven points, four rebounds and five blocks for Canada. Her sister, Katherine Plouffe, had six points and seven rebounds.

"The Canada team is really a great team," said Marie-Eve Paget of France. "You’re not in the final if you’re not a great team. We played against them in a friendly game before the World Cup and we lost twice, so this is revenge."

Hortense Limouzin scored on a fadeaway jumper to give France a three-point lead with less than a minute to play but Katherine Plouffe responded to make it a two-point game.

Michelle Plouffe deflected the ball out of bounds off a French player to give Canada possession with 17.2 seconds remaining. However, the Canadians were unable to score on their next possession.

Paget was fouled and she sealed France’s victory at the line with 3.1 seconds left.

It was the first gold medal for France at this event and the first silver for the Canadians, who beat Lithuania 16-14 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

