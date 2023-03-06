Canadian women finish satisfying sixth at Canada Sevens, men tie for 15th

·5 min read

VANCOUVER — The final game didn’t end the way they wanted, but the Canadian women's rugby team still managed its best result of the season Sunday at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament.

The women erased a 10-point deficit to tie the match but then gave up a late try to lose 22-17 to Fiji.

The loss left Canada in sixth place. The women’s previous best was eighth place in Cape Town, South Africa.

“There’s a lot of good things to take away from this,” said Keyara Wardley of Vulcan, Alta., whose try in the 12th minute had the Canadian fans on their feet screaming.

Head coach Jack Hanratty said a couple of mistakes cost his team the win.

“We had the momentum, we’ve just got to stick with it,” Hanratty said.

The men, who staged an upset over Australia Friday but missed advancing to the quarterfinals due to a points differential, lost 31-14 to South Africa in their only game Sunday and finished in a tie for 15th place.

“It’s a bummer to not come away with points,” said captain Phil Berna.

The poor finish was a blow to a men’s team that sits 14th in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings with 19 points and is fighting to avoid relegation.

The New Zealand women won their fourth consecutive tournament with a 19-12 victory over Australia. The win also secured the Black Ferns a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. defeated France 19-7 for bronze.

New Zealand lead the women’s standings with 98 points, followed by Australia with 84, U.S. 82 and France 68.

On the men’s side, Argentina defeated France 33-12 to win their second tournament of the season. Australia beat Ireland 20-5 for the bronze.

New Zealand leads the men’s standings with 107 points, followed by Argentina and South Africa with 86, and Fiji with 84.

The top four men's and women's teams at the end of the season will qualify automatically for the Paris Olympics.

Against Fiji, co-captain Olivia Apps of Lindsay, Ont., scored a try and kicked a convert. Bianca Farella of Montreal scored Canada’s other try.

Farella is playing in her 44th sevens tournament, tying her with Australia’s Sharni Williams for most on the all-time list.

The women began the day with Fancy Bermudez scoring a pair of tries in a 24-12 win over Ireland.

The women fell behind 7-0 but responded with 24 straight points. The game turned when prop Olivia De Couvreur of Ottawa delivered a crunching hit early in the first half.

“That was a big monument piece,” said Bermudez. “It really got our energy back up.”

Apps scored a try and kicked two converts. Wardley also scored a try.

The result moved the Canadian women up two places in the overall standings to eighth place with 26 points.

The season has been a learning experience for a team that has 14 players making their international debut.

“We said we’re very young and inexperienced,” said Hanratty. “We don’t want to rely on that line.

“We want to be known for our results. We learned a lot this week. Now it’s about having consistency.”

Organizers say the three-day event attracted 66,736 fans. The crowds at BC Place Stadium were decked out in elaborate and colourful costumes. There were furry onesies and bright wigs. Some pink pigs with floppy ears sat near a flock of bees. A group of abominable snowmen waved a Canadian flag.

Lachlan Kratz of Victoria scored a try and kicked two converts in the men’s loss to South Africa. Jake Thiel of Abbotsford, B.C., added a try.

The men and women’s teams had a roller-coaster ride during the tournament and the men probably deserved a better fate. The women took advantage of a smaller field and a points differential system that worked in their favour.

This year’s tournament was expanded to include a full slate of 12 women's teams competing at the same time as the 16 men's teams.

The Canadian women lost their opening games 28-7 to Ireland and 17- 12 to the United States, then rebounded to beat Brazil 31-7.

They finished with a 1-2 record in Pool C but moved on because of their point differential. The top two teams from the three women’s pools advanced to the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place teams.

The women then showed a determined effort in a 10-5 loss to New Zealand.

The men looked terrible in a 35-5 loss to Ireland in their opening game then played one of their best games of the tournament to beat Australia 29-12. They beat Chile 35-7 Saturday morning.

Despite a 2-1 record, they failed to advance to the medal round. The top two teams of the four men’s pools moved on. The men’s point differential left them third.

They lost 19-14 to Spain in the ninth-place quarterfinal.

Men’s interim coach Sean White saw positives in his team’s performance.

“I don’t think we’re happy, but we can certainly be proud,” he said. “I think we’ve shown what we’re capable of, it’s just about that repeat performance.”

Berna said the team is like a jigsaw puzzle that hasn’t been put together yet.

“We believe we have all the parts,” said the Vancouver native. “We just have to put it together on a consistent basis.”

The World Series is reducing the number of men's core teams for the 2024 season from 16 to 12, to equal the number of women's teams and align with the Olympic competition structure.

The men need to gain enough points in the remaining three tournaments to climb into 11th place or better and avoid playing in a relegation playoff.

“We don’t hide from the fact there’s relegation,” said White. “We’re trying to put the best performance in for each game and see where we get to.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Europe's cities are turning outdoor ice rinks into roller rinks. How will ours adapt?

    Outdoor ice rinks are being replaced by roller rinks in many European cities as they struggle with their costs and environmental impacts in a warming world. But will Canadian cities face similar decisions? And what can be done to keep outdoor skating alive? Here's a closer look. It's been a warm winter across much of Canada, making slush of the skating season in many places — including Ottawa, where it was announced last week that the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway would not open this year, for th

  • A Ukranian artist's career was at a peak. Then the bombs dropped. Moving to N.L. got her life back on track

    Lu Sakhno's career as an artist was on a roll. She had 18 exhibitions under her belt, international projects and after 20 years of building her career, her work was being recognised and sought after by collectors all over the world. But that changed in a matter of seconds. "Everything ended on one day — February 24, 2022, when we heard the terrible sounds of Russian missiles," she said. Sakhno was living in Kyiv with her daughter, Alisa, and their dog. Her husband, Oleh Shapiro, was working in H

  • News bulletin 2023/03/05 21:12

    News bulletin 2023/03/05 21:12View on euronews

  • Party of Estonian PM, strong Ukraine backer, gains big win

    TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Voters in Estonia elected a new parliament Sunday with initial results suggesting the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, had won overwhelmingly with nearly all votes counted. Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation's exposure to the Ukraine crisis and blames the current government for Estonia's high inflation rate. Nine political part

  • Snowfall warning issued for southwest Nova Scotia

    More snow is on the way for parts of southwest Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada. The national forecaster has issued a snowfall warning for Yarmouth and Shelburne counties with 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday evening. Snowfall amounts for some other parts of the province will vary, Environment Canada says, with five centimetres expected for inland areas. Most of Nova Scotia received heavy snowfall from a system that passed over Thursday night into Friday morning. Central parts of the

  • Nova Scotia women's hockey team takes silver medal at Canada Winter Games

    Team Nova Scotia lost 3-0 to B.C. on Sunday in the women's hockey gold-medal game at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. The silver medal is the first medal for an Atlantic women's hockey team in Canada Games history. The game was played in Summerside with the stands packed with Nova Scotia fans. Nova Scotia coach Kori Cheverie said in a post-game interview that her team had a great week in P.E.I. "Hopefully, we've sparked some momentum within our own province for young girls and young boys playin

  • QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns after 37 years at helm

    MONTREAL — Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner Gilles Courteau announced his resignation Sunday amid intense scrutiny among the province's political class over hazing and initiations. The 65-year-old Courteau announced his departure after 37 years at the helm of the junior hockey league and just a year away from a planned 2024 retirement. Courteau was in the middle of a political firestorm after testifying at legislature hearings in Quebec City on hazing rituals in hockey last month,

  • On the verge of hockey history, Calgary's university teams are living in the moment

    One step at a time. One shift at a time. One period at a time — that's part of the mentality that has the University of Calgary Dinos men on the cusp of lifting the Canada West hockey trophy for the first time since 1996. Team forward Jordan Xavier said it comes down to the team having trust in each other and not looking too far into the future. "We've just been able to string a really good season together ... it's a special group for sure," he said. On Sunday night, Xavier and his teammates wil

  • New Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe picks up 17 penalty minutes on one play in defence of John Tavares

    Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • ‘I’m not a cheater’: Bo Nickal denies foul after Jamie Pickett’s manager reveals UFC 285 result appeal

    Bo Nickal's promotional debut Saturday at UFC 285 was swift, but his victory will be formally appealed by opponent Jamie Pickett's team.

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • Murdaugh gets life in prison, snow in Hawaii

    Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison for the death of his wife and son, Nick Fuentes is removed from CPAC and it's snowing in Hawaii.

  • Twitter reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant vacant title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

    The MMA community reacted to Jon Jones' successful UFC return to claim heavyweight gold against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event.

  • Car goes airborne in wild wreck on first lap of IndyCar Series season

    According to NBC, all the drivers involved escaped "serious injuries." Marcus Ericsson won the race.

  • Stipe Miocic can’t wait to fight UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, ready to ‘beat that ass’

    Stipe Miocic isn't big on words, but his message after UFC 285 was clear: Bring it, Jon Jones.

  • NHL trade rumors: Leafs inquired about Karlsson, Ekholm; Oilers made pitch for Meier

    It sounds like the Leafs and Oilers were thinking about making even bigger splashes at the trade deadline.

  • Tampa Bay Rays play-by-play radio broadcaster Dave Wills dies at 58

    Dave Wills' play-by-play radio calls accompanied the biggest moments in Tampa Bay Rays history.

  • Marta Kostyuk claims first WTA singles title with victory at the ATX Open

    Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 20, came out on top in her first WTA-level final, capping a terrific week in Texas.

  • Mark Consuelos Dons UMich Gear as He Supports Son Joaquin at Wrestling Match

    Ever the supportive parents, Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 51, have become huge fans of the University of Michigan, because that is where their youngest child, Joaquin, 19, is currently a sophomore, and where he is also part of the college's wrestling team. And while it may not be a real short drive from New York City to Ann Arbor, Consuelos made the journey this weekend in honor of the Big 10 wrestling championships. Mark Consuelos/Instagram The new Live co-host took a selfie from the sta