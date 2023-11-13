Canadian women top Puerto Rico to close Olympic pre-qualifying tournament undefeated

MEDELLÍN, Colombia — Natalie Achonwa scored a team-high 16 points in leading Canada to a 77-68 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday in FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament action.

Laeticia Amihere added 11 points and 15 rebounds, with Syla Swords and Shay Colley also chipping in 11 points apiece for Canada's basketball squad.

The fifth-ranked Canadians finished the four-team tournament 3-0, after already securing their spot in one of the four FIBA Women's Olympic qualifying tournaments on Friday.

They are set to take place in February, with 10 Olympic berths on the line. The U.S. and France have already qualified for the 2024 Paris Games.

Arella Guirantes paced Puerto Rico with 22 points, six rebounds and five steals.

The 12th-ranked Puerto Ricans had also already booked their spot into an Olympic qualifier after consecutive wins over host Colombia and Venezuela.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press