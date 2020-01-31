Canadian women surge to group lead on opening day at Sydney 7s

Five different women scored tries as Canada crushed Brazil to open the rugby sevens series stop in Sydney on Friday. Then, a closer win over Fiji set the Canadians up well to reach the Cup playoffs.

Elissa Alarie, Sara Kaljuvee, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin and Kayla Moleschi all scored in the Canadians' 33-10 rout in the first group-play match against Brazil.

Brazil, ranked 11th, was close with the third-ranked Canada until the end of the first half, when a pair of late-half tries from Greenshields and Paquin put the game mostly out of reach.

Captain Ghislaine Landry did not appear in the match for Canada, but returned to score the team's first try against eighth-ranked Fiji.

Bianca Farella, Charity Williams and Keyara Wardley followed suit as Canada rebounded from a slow start for the victory.

Canada wraps group play against the Americans on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. ET, and a win there would clinch top spot in Group B. The U.S. and Fiji are both 1-1, while Brazil sits 0-2.

The Canadians won silver last weekend in Hamilton, falling 24-7 to host New Zealand in the Cup final.

Meanwhile, the ninth-ranked men's team took care of business against No. 11 Ireland with a 28-19 win, but dropped a 28-12 decision to Spain.

Canada managed fifth place in the Hamilton tournament after winning a pair of group-play matches but failing to reach the medal bracket. They close out pool play in Sydney against England on Saturday at 8:57 p.m. ET.

Team Canada full pool schedule

Women

Friday, Jan. 31: Canada 33, Brazil 10

Friday, Jan. 31: Canada 20, Fiji 14

Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. U.S. (5:07 p.m. ET)

Men