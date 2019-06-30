Canadian women jump three places to No. 18 in world field hockey rankings

TORONTO — Canada has moved up three places to No. 18 in the world women's field hockey rankings in the wake of its runner-up finish at the 2019 Hockey Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.

The Canadian women lost 4-2 in the final to Spain, which remained No. 7. The top-two finish at the eight country-tournament means Canada moves into an Olympic qualification playoff later this year.

The Dutch remain No. 1 in the women's rankings ahead of No. 2 Australia and No. 3 Argentina, who each moved up one place. England fell two runs to No. 4.

The Canadian women head next to Lima, Peru, for the July 29 start of the Pan American Games. The field hockey champion there will also secure Olympic qualification, with Argentina and the 13th-ranked Americans in Canada's way.

Canada finished third at the 2015 Pan Ams, behind the champion U.S. and runner-up Argentina.

The Canadian men are ranked 10th in the world.

