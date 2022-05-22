Canadian women finish sixth in Toulouse in HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series finale

·4 min read

TOULOUSE, France — Krissy Scurfield and Ella O'Regan scored tries in a losing cause Sunday as Canada was beaten 19-14 by France to finish sixth at the HSBC France Sevens.

The French jumped into an early lead and were ahead 12-0 at the break. After Scurfield touched down, Joanna Grisez came out of the sin-bin to answer with a try for France. O'Regan added a consolation try for the Canadians. Olivia Apps kicked two conversions.

The Canadian women finished 3-3 at the rugby sevens tournament.

The Canadian men tied for 15th after falling 27-7 to Wales in the 13th-place semifinal to open play Sunday. Brock Webster scored the lone Canadian try with Cooper Coats adding the conversion.

The Canada men finished the weekend 2-3 at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The Canadian women defeated Spain 26-12 and Scotland 14-7 on Friday but fell 17-0 to New Zealand in their final pool game Saturday. They then lost 22-21 to Ireland on a late try by Eva Higgins in Cup quarterfinal play.

On Sunday, they rebounded to defeat the U.S. 19-7 before facing France. Keyara Wardley, Olivia De Couvreur and Bianca Farella scored tries for Canada with Breanne Nicholas adding a pair of conversions in the loss.

The France event was the finale of the six-stop women's World Sevens Series.

Reigning Olympic champion New Zealand won its first title since Sydney in 2020 win defeating 2022 Series champions Australia 21-14. Fiji downed Ireland 26-10 in the third-place game.

Australia, with four tournament victories from the opening five rounds, had secured the season title at the last round in Langford, B.C., where it beat New Zealand in the final. The Canadian women finished seventh overall on the season.

Fiji, which won gold in Singapore and silver in Vancouver, won the men's tournament 29-17 to spoil Ireland's first ever men's Cup final.

“Ireland played well, but we worked hard,” said Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu, named player of the final.

France defeated Samoa 17-12 to finish third.

Argentina, who finished fifth and lost to Canada in pool play, top of the men’s overall standings with 118 points with two events to go. South Africa is second with 116 points, ahead of Australia (110), Ireland (88) and Fiji (87).

The men's Series continues next weekend in London before wrapping up in Los Angeles in late August.

The Canadian men, whose roster turned over after an eighth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, came to France 12th in the standings and exited in 14th place. They need to move up the standings given the bottom two of the 16 men's core teams will be relegated at the end of the season.

The Canada men's tournament highlight came Friday when they upset Argentina 19-12.

Argentina came into the tournament in second place overall in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, having finished on the podium in five of the six previous events including a first-place finish at the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver last time out in April.

The Canadian men lost 24-5 to England and beat Japan 40-14 win in their other pool games. They missed out on the Cup quarterfinals on point differential behind England.

There was controversy elsewhere in Canada's pool Saturday when England's Will Homer, with his side trailing 19-0, crossed the Argentina goal-line with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the match.

Knowing the try would be enough to move England past Canada into the Cup quarterfinals on points differential, Homer elected to kill off the clock and didn't touch the ball down until there was less than 30 seconds remaining — and little chance to affect their point differential.

Argentina, which moved into the quarterfinals with the win, did not bother to come after Homer until the game was in its final seconds. The South Americans won 19-7.

England and Canada finished pool play at 2-1-0 with England having a plus-18 points differential, compared to plus-14 for Canada.

The Canadians then lost 21-19 to Spain in the ninth-place quarterfinal Saturday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2022

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after collision with Binnington

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • 'I think he can go a lot faster': Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake realizing world-class potential

    Aaron Brown first noticed a change in Jerome Blake after his Star Athletics teammate unofficially became the fifth-fastest man all-time over 200 metres on a straight track. Blake achieved the feat last May 23, surprising world-renowned runners from the United States, South Africa and Great Britain to win in 19.89 seconds at the adidas Boost Boston Games, the Canadian's first sub-20 in the distance but neither World Athletics nor Athletics Canada recognizes the event on its websites. "After that

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreement

    TORONTO — The second strike in CFL history is over. The CFL confirmed Wednesday night that it and the CFL Players' Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement. The league didn't immediately offer any details but two sources told The Canadian Press the deal was for seven years. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the league nor union immediately provided specific details. The contract must still be ratified by both the CFL board of governors as well as t

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Kings coach Todd McLellan snubbed in NHL's Jack Adams Award race

    Todd McLellan surprisingly isn't even a finalist for the Jack Adams Award.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse among King Clancy Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is among the finalists for this season's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given out annually by the NHL who "best exemplifies leadership qualities" and has made a humanitarian contribution in his community. Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban are the other finalists. Nurse is an ambassador for Free Play for Kids, which provides opportunities to participate in sports to children from marginaliz

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • 'Pivotal moment:' Integrity commissioner starts process of cleaning up Canadian sport

    Sarah-Eve Pelletier calls this a pivotal moment in Canadian sport. The lawyer and former artistic swimmer opened shop as Canada's first sport integrity commissioner two weeks ago and, in what feels like not a moment too soon, she now faces the daunting task of trying to clean up Canadian sport amid a flurry of maltreatment complaints from hundreds of former and current athletes. "There's an opportunity, if we act collectively," Pelletier said Wednesday. "It is the most important motivating facto