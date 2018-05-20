Canadian women to face Puerto Rico for gold at Challenge Cup

EDMONTON — Canada will play for gold at the NORCECA women's Challenge Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago in straight sets on Saturday.

The Canadians took the three-set match: 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Despite a tight first set, the Canadian women regrouped to decisively win the next two.

"It's always good to win 3-0," said Canadian captain Kyla Richey. "We had a little bit of a rocky start, but we had a few new players on the court, and it was Autumn Bailey's first international match. It just takes time to settle in."

Alicia Ogoms of Winnipeg was the top scorer with 16 points followed by newcomer Bailey of Burlington, Ont., with 13 points.

Canada will play Puerto Rico for gold on Sunday, with Trinidad up against Cuba for bronze.

"I played some players who didn't play in the match earlier this week. We played a better blocking game today. It was a good victory for us to show our progress, but the match tomorrow is more important of course," said Canadian coach Marcello Abbondanza.

"Puerto Rico is a good team and deserves to be in the final. We will give it our best as we want to win tomorrow."

