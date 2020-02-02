Canadian women can't solve New Zealand, settle for silver at Sydney 7s

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team faced a familiar foe in the Cup final of the World Rugby Sydney Sevens on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Canada, the result was the same as it was the last two times they met New Zealand in a Cup final this season, falling to the Black Ferns by a score of 33-7.

Tyla Nathan-Wong struck first for New Zealand, notching a try in the fifth minute. Canada's Charity Williams replied two minutes later to bring Canada level heading into the second half.

That's when the Black Ferns took over, as Gayle Broughton, Niall Williams, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Alena Sialliand combined for four unanswered tries for their fourth Cup final win this season.

WATCH | Canada vs. New Zealand in the women's gold-medal match:

The Canadians booked their spot in the final with a 34-0 victory over host Australia in the semifinals.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Canada won Pool "B" with a 21-7 win over the United States — improving its record to a perfect 3-0-0 and clinching its spot in the semifinals.

The Black Ferns secured their spot in Sydney's Cup final by defeating France 24-7 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Canada finished 10th after losing a tough contest to France in the ninth-place playoff, 7-0.

The Canadians also lost their final round-robin match to England 26-14 on Sunday — falling to 1-0-2 in pool play.

Victoria's Connor Braid and Andrew Coe of Markham, Ont., scored tries for Canada.