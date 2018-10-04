Canadian women's volleyball team eliminated at world championship

SAPPORO, Japan — The Canadian women's volleyball team has been knocked out of the world championship.

A 3-1 loss (23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21) to Bulgaria (2-3) on Wednesday prevented Canada (1-4) from moving on to the second round.

Instead, it's Bulgaria taking the fourth and final second-round spot out of the six-team Pool B. Canada came fifth.

"Our goal for this world championship was to advance to the second round and we're extremely disappointed we didn't do that," Canada captain Kyla Richey said. "Yesterday (win over Cuba) and today were really important, and we couldn't finish and get to the second round, so we're really disappointed."

Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont., and Kiera Van Ryk of New Westminster, B.C., led Canada with 18 points apiece.

Canada suffered a big blow in the second set when setter Megan Cyr was helped off the court after twisting her ankle and was unable to continue.

"For sure today we lost a big chance, especially on closing points. Losing our setter made a big difference," said Canada coach Marcello Abbondanza. "We have some young players and we made some wrong choices."

The Canadian Press