Canadian women's pair take gold at world rowing championships

Canada's Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer are world champions after scoring gold medals in the women's pair A final at the world rowing championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

They posted a time of six minutes, 50.67 seconds over the 2,000-metre race and were followed a little more than two seconds later by New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler in 6:52.96. Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid of Spain rounded out the podium (7:04.60).

Janssens and Filmer, both of whom hail from British Columbia, also captured gold in early June at a World Cup event in Belgrade, Serbia, stopping the clock in 6:58.88 to defeat Peiro and Cid.

Elsewhere, Canadian para-rowers Andrew Todd, Bayleigh Hooper, Kyle Fredrickson and Victoria Nolan were fourth in the PR3 mixed coxed four final in 7:10.21, more than five seconds behind the bronze medallists from France.

Canada will have a chance at more medals on Sunday in the women's double sculls (Gabrielle Smith and Andrea Proske) and women's eight — Lisa Roman, Stephanie Grauer, Madison Mailey, Susanne Grainger, Christine Roper, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins, Rebecca Zimmerman and Kristen Kit.

