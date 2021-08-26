Canadian woman stuck in Afghanistan worries she will die as military ends operations

A Canadian woman stuck in Afghanistan says she's worried she will die before she is able to return to her Ontario home and is blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The woman, who says her friends call her Zak, asked her full name not be revealed due to safety concerns.

She says she tried to leave the country before the deadline, but was beaten by Taliban members and pushed away from the airport gates in Kabul.

She says she sees troops from other countries near the airport, and wants to know why Canada ended its operations today with so many Canadians left behind.

Her daughter, Marjan, says from the family's home in Brampton, Ont., that Trudeau should be ashamed of himself for ending Canada's military mission earlier than expected.

She says her mother is a Canadian citizen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press