Canadian woman charged with threatening Trump after letter with ricin mailed to White House

A 53-year-old Canadian woman has been charged with threatening President Donald Trump for allegedly mailing a letter laced with the poison ricin along with a message that referred to Trump as an "Ugly Tyrant Clown," and called on him to "remove your application for this election," according to court documents.

"I made a special gift for you to make a decision," Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier allegedly wrote, referring to the potentially lethal powdery substance inside. "If it doesn't work, I'll find a better recipe for another poison or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy!"

Ferrier, arrested Sunday at the U.S.-Canadian border, was carrying a knife and loaded gun tucked in her waistband, federal authorities said .

The suspect, a resident of Quebec, is set to make her first court appearance later Tuesday.

The Secret Service intercepted the letter Sept. 18, before it reached the White House at an off-site location where incoming mail is screened.

In addition to the letter mailed to the president, federal investigators located six other similar mailings addressed to prison and detention center authorities in Texas, where the suspect had been arrested in March 2019 on a weapons possession charge.

Four of the letters allegedly bore fingerprints that matched the suspect, according to court documents.

When Ferrier was initially detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities on Sunday, she allegedly referred to "being wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters."

Ricin, a poison drawn from the husks of castor beans, has surfaced in other plots targeting Trump, President Barack Obama and other officials. According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to ricin through inhalation, ingestion or injection can lead to death.

In 2018, a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against a Utah man, alleging he threatened Trump and other administration officials in letters, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make ricin.

In that case, a series of suspicious letters were addressed to Trump, then-Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and others.

In 2001, following the the 9/11 attacks, another form of bio-terrorism shook the country when letters containing anthrax were sent to congressional and media offices.

Those attacks killed five people and sickened more than a dozen others.

A microbiologist at the Army's elite infectious disease laboratory in Fort Detrick, Maryland, Bruce Ivins, committed suicide in 2008, as federal authorities were preparing to charge him in the attacks.

