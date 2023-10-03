Canadian wildfire brings unhealthy air to South Florida. What does that mean for you?

Hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires and thousands of acres ablaze in Canada aren’t just negatively impacting the far off neighboring country. The dangerous smoke has now invaded the Sunshine State — bringing “unhealthy” air to parts of Broward, which could harm residents.

On Tuesday afternoon, north Broward was experiencing “unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.” The rest of Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are seeing “moderate” air quality.

UPDATE: Latest observations indicate unhealthy air quality (especially for sensitive groups) - particularly in central and northern portions of South Florida.



Credit - @AIRNow pic.twitter.com/yJv9WzAsP2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 3, 2023

“Unhealthy for sensitive groups” is the third-worst level on the EPA’s six-level scale for air quality. Some residents may experience minimal health effects, with those in sensitive groups possibly being exposed to serious health issues.

These residents include those with heart or lung diseases, older adults and kids, officials said. Forecasters are warning to limit time outside.

Palm Beach County and a large swath of Central Florida is seeing “unhealthy” air, which is the fourth-worst level and means all residents are at risk of adverse health effects.

According to Canada’s government, there are about 500 uncontrolled active fires in the country. The fires’ smoke was carried across the western Atlantic, moving over much of the east coast U.S.

Hello, here is the backward trajectory of the airmass currently over South Florida. You can see that the smoke was carried across the western Atlantic waters before arriving in South Florida today. pic.twitter.com/zEmjNiPtaj — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 3, 2023

NASA models and forecasters say the heaviest mass of smoke is hovering over Central and South Florida, and should pass by the evening.