Canada's Austin Smeenk, pictured at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, won gold men's 800-metre T34 event at Stade de France on Saturday. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images - image credit)

Canadian wheelchair racer Austin Smeenk won Paralympic gold in the men's 800-metre T34 event at the Paris Games on Saturday morning.

The world-record holder from Oakville, Ont., led the final from start to finish, crossing the finish line in 1:39.27 at Stade de France.

It's Smeenk's second medal of these Games after winning bronze in the men's T34 100m on Day 5.

More to come.