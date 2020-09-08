Canadian VC reaches $2.59B in H1 2020, two consecutive quarterly drops from Q3/Q4 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian venture capital investment activities reached 281 financings totaling $2.59 billion during the first half (H1) of 2020 according to the Canadian Venture Capital Report released today by CPE Analytics, the data analytics division of CPE Media Inc. (All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

The first half activities were down 22% and 19% respectively from the same period in 2019, accompanied by two sharp consecutive quarterly drops from Q3 and Q4, 2019.

VC investments by quarter: 2017 - Q2 2020 (CNW Group/CPE Media Inc.) More

COVID-19 impact on Canadian VC in H1 2020

Monthly VC disbursement comparison: 2018 - June 2020 (CNW Group/CPE Media Inc.) More

With the exception of steep drops in disbursements in May and June, 2020 so far is performing fairly against 2019 and 2018 (please note that the disbursement figure for July 2020 is incomplete and it is still being compiled). The impact of COVID-19 will likely continue to stretch out in the second half.

CPE Analytics strives to accurately report VC activities and deal closing time. It should be noted that several large deals that were announced in Q2 and reported by some data providers as Q2 deals were in fact closed in Q1 2020 or Q4 2019. The measurements of COVID-19 impact by those providers are just as reliable as they dated the VC deals.

US Investor share of H1 2020 VC funding drops below 40%

US investors play important role in supporting Canadian startup companies. For the past three years, the US investor shares have always been above 40%: 46% (2017), 41% (2018) and 46% (2019). It is with concern that the US funding share in H1 2020 dropped to 30% of total disbursements.

VC funding sources - shrinking US funding share ($) (CNW Group/CPE Media Inc.) More

