Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends

The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares

TSX Stock
Symbol

Dividend
Per Share ($)

Record Date
(2020)

Payment Date
(2020)






Class A non-voting

CU

0.43540

07-May

01-Jun






Class B common

CU.X

0.43540

07-May

01-Jun






Series Y  3.403%

CU.PR.C

0.2126875

07-May

01-Jun






Series AA  4.90%

CU.PR.D

0.30625

07-May

01-Jun






Series BB  4.90%

CU.PR.E

0.30625

07-May

01-Jun






Series CC  4.50%

CU.PR.F

0.28125

07-May

01-Jun






Series DD  4.50%

CU.PR.G

0.28125

07-May

01-Jun






Series EE  5.25%

CU.PR.H

0.328125

07-May

01-Jun






Series FF  4.50%

CU.PR.I

0.28125

07-May

01-Jun

 

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Electricity (electricity transmission, distribution, and generation); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission and distribution, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
403-292-7502

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.                    

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

