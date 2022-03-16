This Canadian University Is Offering a Course on Kanye West

A professor at Concordia University in Montréal, Canada is offering an entire course dedicated to Kanye West.

Titled Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design, the course is taught by MC and professor Yassin Alsalman and will explore Ye's artistry and career, as well as his cultural impact. "This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares -- and more importantly, self-actualization," he shared on Instagram.

Prior to launching his class on Ye, Asalman has taught courses on other artists as well. He added: "I want to bring something new and fresh to students. An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the University and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation."