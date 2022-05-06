Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) Partners with Lock Search Group to Recruit for a General Manager

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Lock Search Group, a Canadian recruitment and consulting firm, today announced a search partnership with CTEA to lead the company's recruitment initiative for a General Manager based in Canada.

Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) Partners with Lock Search Group to Recruit for a General Manager (CNW Group/Lock Search Group)
Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) Partners with Lock Search Group to Recruit for a General Manager

CTEA is a leading organization within the transportation manufacturing industry and is looking to add a strategy driven and innovative General Manager to their team. With years of meaningful experience, our client helps lobby all levels of government to advocate for the interests of the transportation manufacturing industry.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the General Manager would be responsible for driving the completion of strategic business plans, grow association membership, motivate and lead staff, and much more.

About Lock Search Group:

Founded in 1983, Lock Search Group provides exceptional Recruitment and Consulting services through a network of 11 offices in Canada and one in the United States. A leader in sourcing top talent, Lock Search Group leverages its deep network, relationships, and sourcing history to deliver the very best candidates to our clients. More information about Lock Search Group is available at www.locksearchgroup.com.

A position description can be found on the Lock Search Group career page – General Manager - Lock Search Group

SOURCE Lock Search Group

