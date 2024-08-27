Canadian Tevaughn Campbell among final cuts of NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

Veteran defensive back Tevaughn Campbell was among the Jacksonville Jaguars final cuts Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Toronto native was signed by Jacksonville off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad Oct. 26, 2022.

Campbell re-signed with the Jaguars on March 16, 2023, then was released Aug. 29 before being added to the practice squad. Campbell then signed a reserve/future deal with the NFL club Jan. 8.

Campbell began his pro career with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 2015. He also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-17) and Montreal Alouettes (2017-18) as well as Canada's national rugby sevens squad.

Campbell signed with the New York Jets on Jan. 4, 2019 but was released Aug. 31. He then joined the Los Angeles Chargers and remained with the club until being released Sept. 13, 2022. He was signed to the Raiders' practice roster Oct. 17 before joining the Jaguars.

The six-foot, 200-pound Campbell has appeared in 37 career NFL regular-season games (starting 11, all with the Chargers). He has accumulated 65 tackles (50 solo) with an interception (retuned for touchdown), three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Also Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins released Ottawa native Neville Gallimore. The six-foot-two, 305-pound defensive lineman was in his first season in Florida after signing a one-year, US$1.79-million contract deal with the franchise as a free agent.

Gallimore was a 2020 third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys following his college career at Oklahoma. He appeared in 52 regular-season games (14 starts) with the club over four seasons, recording 90 tackles (11 for loss) and four sacks.

Luiji Vilain, also from Ottawa, was let go by Carolina. The six-foot-four, 252-pound edge rusher joined the Panthers last October after being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Vilain dressed for one game with Carolina but didn't register any statistics. He originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in three games with the Vikings, registering four tackles.

Rookie offensive guard Kyle Hergel, a Toronto native, was waived by the New Orleans Saints. Hergel, who played his final collegiate season at Boston College, signed with the club as a free agent after being bypassed in the '24 NFL draft.

The Sasktchewan Roughriders took six-foot-three, 302-pound Hergel in the first round, third overall, in the '24 CFL draft. But they're going to have to continue waiting for Hergel, who will reportedly join the Saints' practice roster if he clears waivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press