Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema scores on debut for Paris Saint-Germain

COLOMIERS, France — Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema scored 14 minutes into her debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, coming off the bench to head in the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Women's French Cup tournament.

Huitema came on in the 63rd minute, 10 minutes after fellow Canadian Ashley Lawrence entered the game.

Bayern Munich went ahead in the first half on a 39th-minute goal by Mandy Islacker. Annahita Zamanian tied it up in the 59th minute at Stade Michel Bendichou.

Huitema signed with PSG in May just days after her 18th birthday. A member of Canada's World Cup team earlier this summer in France, the forward from Chilliwack, B.C, has scored six goals in 22 starts for Canada.

PSG will meet Montpellier in Thursday's final. Montpellier beat England's Chelsea 5-2 earlier in the day at the four-team pre-season tournament.

The Canadian Press