Canadian teen conquers 1st career World Cup aerials win

Alexandre Duchaine posted a triple back somersault with five twists, a move he hadn't performed in more than two years, to take a men’s Aerials World Cup gold on Saturday in Deer Valley, Utah. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images - image credit)

Quebec City's Alexandre Duchaine landed his first men's Aerials World Cup win in style on Saturday.

The 19-year-old posted a triple back somersault with five twists, a move he hadn't performed in more than two years, to take gold.

Duchaine tallied 102.57 points to edge American Connor Curran (102.22). Qi Guangpu of China earned bronze (100.81).

"This year is the one where I wanted a podium and I didn't expect it to be a first place," Duchaine said. "It's even better, and with my two fourths, I was really confident for this year. I'm super happy with what I did tonight."

Organizers deemed conditions unsafe for triple jump attempts, deciding the athletes needed to focus on doubles.

Fellow Canadian Émile Nadeau finished ninth.

Duchaine is now fourth in the overal standings, 22 points behind third place.

The next stop is scheduled for next Saturday in Lac-Beauport, Que.