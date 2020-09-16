If successful, the program will provide Newfoundland and Labrador with ocean technology jobs in an emerging innovation economy as part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC and MOUNT PEARL, NL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan ULC) and Genoa Design (Genoa Design International Ltd.) announced today that they have entered into an exclusive teaming agreement to design and build the Canadian Coast Guard's future Polar Icebreaker. Following a comprehensive competitive process, Seaspan was selected in 2011 as Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) strategic partner to build its large non-combat vessels, which included the Polar Icebreaker. Under the terms of the teaming agreement, if Seaspan Shipyards is re-confirmed as the builder of the Polar Icebreaker by the Government of Canada, Genoa will provide 3D modeling and design services for the program, creating sustained long-term ocean technology jobs in Newfoundland and Labrador's emerging innovation economy.

Genoa Design International joins Seaspan Shipyards' pan-Canadian team in bid to deliver the Polar Icebreaker to the Canadian Coast Guard (CNW Group/Seaspan Shipyards) More

With $185 million in capital infrastructure investments, Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyard was purpose-built for the construction of the Polar Icebreaker and is the only shipyard in Canada with the workforce, facilities and capacity in place today to deliver the complex vessel by the Coast Guard's critical 2029 deadline. A new Polar Icebreaker is urgently required to replace the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, which is the only ship in the Canadian fleet capable of year-round operations in the Arctic and is now in its sixth decade of service and rapidly approaching end of life.

Seaspan will draw on Genoa's expertise in leveraging advanced technology to develop digital ship models. The company has played a critical role over the past six years in the design of modern ice-capable ships for the Canadian Coast Guard and is also currently working as a sub-contractor on the Polar Security Program in the United States, the US equivalent of the Canadian Polar Icebreaker program.

Since being selected as Canada's strategic NSS partner, Seaspan Shipyards has helped rebuild Canada's marine industrial sector and become an economic engine for the industry across Canada. Seaspan has also become a revenue lifeline for small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across the country, delivering $1.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product* and awarding more than $1 billion in NSS-related contracts. Genoa Design is one of these SME successes. Growing from 20 employees to more than 220 since joining Seaspan's supply chain in 2014, Genoa has matured its service offering, gained significant expertise, and expanded its business. The company is now a recognized industry leader, a Canadian exporter, and a champion for the emerging innovation economy in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Uniquely positioned along Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland and Labrador is the go-to jurisdiction for Arctic know-how and expertise, and a global leader in cold-ocean technology and marine operations. As a gateway to the Arctic, the province is home to the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Regional Headquarters, a primary base of operations servicing Canada's Arctic, and home port for Canada's existing heavy icebreaker, the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent. It is also home base for more than 40 research facilities that are focused on the ocean, the Arctic, and harsh environment research and technology development, led by many of the world's authorities on cold-ocean, ice-prone environments and severe sea states.

Story continues