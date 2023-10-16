Canadian tech could be used for nuclear war: physicist

A physicist from British Columbia is warning that New Brunswick is heading down a dangerous path, increasing the likelihood of a nuclear war by supporting the development of small reactors for export.

M. V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the University of British Columbia, says the two companies that are trying to develop small modular reactors at Point Lepreau near Saint John - Moltex and ARC - use technology that could one day be used to make nuclear weapons.

If those reactors fell in the wrong hands, he says, humankind could be put at risk.

“All reactors use plutonium and many of them use enriched uranium. Both of these processes can also be used to produce weapons material,” the academic said from the Vancouver airport last Wednesday, a day ahead of his lecture at St. Thomas University in Fredericton. “The other issue is personnel. People working with reactors can learn to make nuclear weapons. And lastly, in many countries, it’s the same institutions that are involved in developing nuclear energy as developing nuclear weapons.”

Ramana cited the country of his birth, India, which ostensibly developed reactors for peaceful purposes through its Department of Nuclear Energy but after a couple of decades started making weapons out of the material to counter the influence of Pakistan, which it has fought four wars against since independence in 1947.

He also mentioned Iran, which first acquired the technology for nuclear energy in the 1970s when the Shah was in power and the country was friendly to the West. Following the revolution of 1979, religious extremists took over who now sponsor terrorist attacks around the world - such as the Hamas raid last weekend that left 1,000 Israeli citizens and soldiers dead - and also want to develop their own nuclear arsenal.

New Brunswick, he said, could unwittingly undo years of international efforts to stop nuclear proliferation once the ARC and Moltex technologies are ready, expected sometime around 2030 or a few years after.

Despite a long history of producing nuclear energy, Canada has never made nuclear weapons. Ramana said that could change if the wrong politicians came to power.

“Look at what happened on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol Building,” he said of the attempted insurrection in the United States. “I don’t think anyone thought that would ever happen. And we don’t know who will be in power in Canada in 30 years.”

Moltex and ARC have made no secret of their desire to create prototype reactors in New Brunswick that could one day be made and sold to other places, both within Canada and to other countries. It's part of their business model.

Rory O’Sullivan, the CEO of Moltex, recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rebutting the criticisms of a group of anti-nuclear non-proliferation academics from the United States.

Ottawa has already provided Moltex $50 million to develop its technology, and New Brunswick $5 million. It will likely need more public investment to keep developing its technology.

A spokesperson for the company invited Brunswick News to quote from his letter on the eve of a two-day conference at St. Thomas put on by Contesting Energy Discourses through Action Research, an anti-nuclear group.

“One aspect that deserves emphasis in these discussions is our alignment with the authors on the long-term objective of reducing weapons-usable material,” the Moltex CEO wrote. “Our approach involves the elimination of weapons-usable material by using it as fuel for our reactor, ensuring that such material is never available for unauthorized use, thereby enhancing global security. It is completely different from conventional processes that were designed to separate out weapons-usable material.”

He also pointed out that there has always been a risk with developing nuclear energy, but the risks have been lessened by responsible Canadian stewardship of its technology.

“If weapons-usable material is stored in an underground repository, the risk of future generations misusing it will always exist. As environmental stewards and technology custodians, we bear a significant societal responsibility. By engaging in sustainable solutions now, we demonstrate our commitment to reducing long-term nuclear risks and creating a safer, cleaner, and more secure world for current and future generations.”

ARC did not immediately respond to Ramana’s criticisms.

NB Power, which has forged agreements with both companies, said it had faith in Canadian regulators to keep the world safe.

“Any potential new installation on the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station site, including small modular reactors, would be strictly monitored by the federal regulator, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission,” wrote spokesperson Dominique Couture in an email. “The commission is responsible for ensuring the safe use of nuclear energy and materials in Canada and implementing Canada’s international commitments on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

She said that as a nuclear operator, NB Power rigorously adheres to all regulatory standards set forward by the commission and is committed to the safe development and future operation of small modular reactors.

Ramana wasn’t convinced.

“Imagine one day they export reactors to South Korea, or Saudi Arabia, or Nigeria, whatever country you want to think about it. When they send the reactors abroad, they’ll have to send the fuel for those reactors, and they have a very large amount of plutonium. A country could get the reactor and the plutonium and say, ‘we’re going to use the plutonium to make nuclear weapons,’ there’s very little we can do to sanction that country.”

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner