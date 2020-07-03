Canadian Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 70, sits sixth at halfway point

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Canadian Taylor Pendrith is halfway to his best finish of the Korn Ferry Tour season.

Pendrith, of Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a 2-under 70 on Thursday to reach 6 under through two rounds at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes — leaving him in a tie for sixth place four strokes back of leader Will Zalatoris.

Pendrith began the day in eighth after an opening-round 68.

He birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 7 on Thursday to climb the leaderboard but fell out of the top four when he bogeyed No. 17.

Zalatoris got to 10 under with back-to-back 67s.

Pendrith's best finish this season came two weeks ago at The King and Bear Classic at World Golf Village, where he placed 14th.

Pendrith is the top-ranked Canadian on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, sitting 49th.

Meanwhile, Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is 3 under following a 68 and Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald shot 71 to get through the cut at 1-under.

Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., shot 74-76 to finish 6-over par, missing the projected 1-under cutline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press