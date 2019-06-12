Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak wins gold at Mare Nostrum meet

CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON, France — Canada's Penny Oleksiak captured gold in the women's 50 metre butterfly at the second stop on the Mare Nostrum swimming circuit on Wednesday.

The win came one day after the 18-year-old Toronto native earned silver in the 100 metre butterfly.

In Wednesday's race, the four-time Olympic medallist from 2016 finished in a season-best 26.06 seconds. Beryl Gastaldello of France was second and Arina Surkova of Russia was third.

"It was an important win for Penny tonight," said Ben Titley, head coach at the High Performance Centre Ontario. "She is right on track in her preparations for worlds."

Mack Darrah of Oakville, Ont., won silver in the men's 200 metre butterfly and Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., was second in the women's 200 metre breaststroke. Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., was third in the women's 100 metre backstroke.

On Tuesday, Ruck was third in the 100 metre backstroke and Toronto's Kayla Sanchez took bronze in the women's 200 metre individual medley.

The third and final stop on the tour is this weekend in Barcelona.

The Canadian Press