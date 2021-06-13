Canadian Stuart Macdonald ties for fifth at Korn Ferry Tour event

GREER, S.C. — Canadian golfer Stuart Macdonald tied for fifth on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am.

It marked the third top-10 finish in a row for the Vancouver native, who tied for third and tied for 10th at his past two events.

Macdonald finished at 19 under for the 72-hole tournament on Sunday, eight strokes behind winner Mito Pereira of Chile.

The result bumps Macdonald to 61st from 70th in the tour standings.

The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards for next season.

The top 75 get another chance for 25 more PGA Tour cards as they will play in the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press