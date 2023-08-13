Canadian Stephen Ames wins Boeing Classic by 7 shots

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Calgary-based golfer Stephen Ames shot a final-round 63 on Sunday to win the Champions Tour Boeing Classic by seven shots.

Ames carded rounds of 67, 67 and 63 on the par 72 Snoqualmie Ridge course for a three-day total of 197 in the event offering a prize purse of US$2.2 million.

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain finished second at 204, while Steven Alker of New Zealand and K.J Choi of South Korea were tied for third at 206.

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge is located approximately 50 kilometres east of Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press