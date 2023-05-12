Canadian star Alphonso Davies named to Bundesliga team of the season

Canadian Alphonso Davies has been voted onto the Bundesliga team of the season.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who plays for Bayern Munich, was clocked at 36.53 kilometres per hour this season, the second-fastest time in the German top tier.

Davies, who has won 39 caps for Canada with 13 goals and 16 assists, had a goal and four assists for Bayern this season, which was cut short by a thigh injury suffered April 23.

He is joined on the team of the season by Bayern teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala. Fans voted on the all-star squad, choosing from a 40-player shortlist.

Last month, Davies was named CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

He is the first back-to-back winner of the CONCACAF award that dates back to 2013. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also won the award twice, but not in consecutive years (2014 and 2017).

Davies, who plays fullback for Bayern Munich but often occupies a more attacking role for Canada, won the 2022 CONCACAF award after scoring Canada's first-ever goal at the FIFA men's World Cup in its return to the soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years.

He helped Bayern win both the 2021-22 Bundesliga and 2022 DFL Supercup in Germany while becoming the all-time Canadian leader in UEFA Champions League appearances.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press