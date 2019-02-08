Canadian speedskaters miss the podium at world single distance championships

INZELL, Germany — Canada just missed the podium in the women's and men's team pursuit events on Friday at the world single distance speedskating championships.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., skated to a fourth-place finish in the women's race, finishing 0.58 seconds behind bronze medallist Russia.

Japan took gold and the Netherlands captured silver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are happy with our race. We skated well together and battled hard," Maltais said. "Our time wasn't far off the podium. It was the first time we skated this discipline together on the international stage, so it's motivating for next season."

On the men's side, Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, Jordan Belchos of Toronto and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., finished fifth.

The Netherlands won gold, ahead of Norway and Russia.

In individual action, the top Canadian finisher was Winnipeg's Heather McLean, who placed 10th in the women's 500 metres. Calgary's Kaylin Irvine was 14th, while Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., was 20th.

In the men's 500 metres, Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished 14th. Gilmore Junio of Calgary was 17th, while Christopher Fiola of Montreal came 23rd.

The competition runs through Sunday.

The Canadian Press