Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil wins 500 metres in Calgary World Cup

CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., won the men's 500 metres Saturday at a speedskating World Cup in Calgary.

Dubreuil crossed the line in 34.017 seconds, ahead of runner-up Tatsuya Shinhama in 34.181.

Jun-Ho Kim was third in 34.198.

Dubreuil's victory was his second straight on the World Cup circuit.

He claimed the season's overall 500-metre crown last season and topped the standings after three races.

Japan's Miho Tagaki took the women's 1,500 metres for her second win in three races this season.

Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan was second and Antoinette Rijpma - de Jong of the Netherlands third.

Saturday's races also included the men's 5,000 and women's team pursuit.

The first of two straight speedskating World Cups in Calgary concludes Sunday with the men's and women's mass starts and 1,000 metres.

Another three days of racing resumes Friday at the Olympic Oval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press