Canadian solider killed during live fire exercise at CFB Wainwright

Bucharest, Romania - December 1, 2018: Details with the uniform and flag of Canadian soldiers taking part at the Romanian National Day military parade.

A Canadian soldier was killed during a live training exercise at CFB Wainwright late Friday, according to the Department of National Defence.

The Canadian Army soldier died after being shot during an exercise at the base in Wainwright, Alta., at about 10 p.m. on Friday, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

The exercise was suspended and an investigation is underway.

The soldier was treated and first transported to hospital in Wainwright. They were then flown to hospital in Edmonton where they died, the department said.





"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our fallen soldier. The Canadian Armed Forces will be there to support the family during this difficult time," the statement reads.

Next of kin have been notified, but the solider's identity is being withheld until the family's wishes can be determined.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared condolences to the family on social media on Saturday.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.