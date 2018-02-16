Canadian snowboarder Meryeta O'Dine misses Olympic event due to concussion

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Meryeta O'Dine was forced to withdraw from Friday's snowboardcross event at the Winter Olympics after suffering a concussion in training earlier this week.

The Prince George, B.C., racer said she was disappointed but the decision was made for her health.

"As an athlete, you always want to push your limits, but it's important to stop when you have to," she said in a statement. "I am proud to have travelled here."

Canada's snowboarding team has been taking a beating at the Games.

Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., suffered a head injury when she fell during training for the women's slopestyle, but went on to win a silver medal.

Baptiste Brochu of Saguenay, Que., suffered two fractures in his left tibia during training for the men's snowboardcross event.

Carle Brenneman of Comox, B.C., Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., and Tess Critchlow of Kelowna, B.C., represented Canada in the women's snowboardcross Friday but failed to make the final.

The Canadian Press