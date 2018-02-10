Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin to be re-evaluated a day after nasty fall

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin will be re-evaluated by team medical staff a day after suffering an apparent head injury after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park on Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

A team spokesperson said Saturday that Blouin may still compete and that she is still recovering from the hard fall. Later in the day, teammate Mark McMorris said that Blouin injured her head.

"She whacked her noggin pretty good and cut up her face," McMorris said after his slopestyle qualifying session. "I think she just needs to rest and hopefully she can see straight and isn't dizzy and not too concussed, because it can be tough when you whack your head pretty hard.

"But she seemed in really good spirits when I saw her. She's a tough cookie that one, she doesn't like no as an answer, I can tell. It's probably why she's here."

Blouin had been taken to hospital immediately after the fall. The Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement that she was conscious, alert and going back to the athletes' village with a team doctor.

Blouin, 21, from Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics. She is also scheduled to compete in the Big Air event in Pyeongchang.

The Canadian Press