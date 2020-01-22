Canadian snowboarder captures third medal of Youth Olympics as event concludes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Canada finished with eight medals at the Youth Olympics after notching a pair of third-place showings on the 13th and final day of the event on Wednesday.

In snowboarding, Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., took bronze in the men's big air final for his third medal of the event.

Brearley is the first Canadian to win three medals at a winter Youth Olympics.

Liam Gill of Calgary finished eighth.

Meanwhile, the Canadian men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 to take bronze. It marks the third straight time Canada has won bronze at the event, held every four years.

Cedrick Guindon had two goals for Canada, while Antonin Verreault and Nate Danielson added singles.

"I just did what I had to do. I went out there and gave everything I had," said Guindon. "I think everyone bought into their role and made sure we were on the right track to get the win."

In curling mixed doubles, Nathan Young of Torbay, N.L., teamed up with Hungary's Laura Nagy to beat a team from France and Russia for gold. The medal does not count in the medal standings because two countries combined for it.

Calgary's Andrew Longino, who won gold in men's ski halfpipe on Tuesday, was the flag-bear for Canada at the closing ceremony.

Canada finished with one gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Canada sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press