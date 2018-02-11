Canadian snowboarder Blouin on start list after suffering apparent head injury

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin has been cleared to return to the slopes after suffering an apparent head injury during a training session earlier in the week.

Blouin planned to practise ahead of Sunday's women's slopestyle qualification at the Winter Olympics. The event was eventually cancelled due to inclement weather, with all competitors given automatic entry into a two-run final on Monday.

"Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin has been cleared for practice by Team Canada medical staff," Canada Snowboard spokesman Brendan Matthews said in an email. "Following thorough testing and evaluation including an independent second opinion, Blouin is asymptomatic and is cleared for practice this morning."

High winds were an issue during the men's slopestyle final in the morning and blustery conditions continued into the afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Blouin's practice sessions were a success and her status for the final was uncertain. Messages left with Snowboard Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee were not immediately returned.

Blouin, the reigning world champion from Stoneham, Que., took a hard fall Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump. She was taken to hospital as a precaution and returned to the athletes' village later that day.

Blouin provided an update on her status via her Instagram feed.

"Thanks for all the love! feeling good!! Got cleared from the doctor. Gonna ride the practice and see how it feels. Should be good!!!!"

Team officials did not reveal specifics on the injury. Blouin's teammate, Mark McMorris, said Saturday that she suffered a head injury.

"She whacked her noggin pretty good and cut up her face," McMorris said.

Blouin was one of three Canadians on the 27-athlete start list. She was joined by Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., and Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press