Canadian Snowbirds acrobatic jet crashes in residential area

Canadian Snowbirds

A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed into a residential neighbourhood while doing a flyover of the city of Kamloops, British Columbia.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt. At least one pilot was able to eject before the crash, video shows.

The plane hit the front garden of a house, setting it on fire.

The team had been on a cross-Canada tour "to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19," according to the Snowbirds website.

The Snowbirds perform acrobatic stunts for the public, similar to Red Arrows in the UK or the US Blue Angels.

The crash happened on Sunday morning, shortly after the Snowbird took off.

'The plane did a cartwheel and fell right out'

Video posted on Twitter shows two jets climbing into the air from what is believed to be the Kamloops Airport before one catches on fire.

Witness Annette Schonewille told CBC News: "The one plane continued and the other one, there was two puffs, it looked like puffs of smoke and one ... was a ball of fire," she said.

"No noise, it was strange, and then the plane just did a cartwheel and fell right out of the sky. Just boom, straight down, and then a burst of black, black smoke."

After it hit a home in Kamloops, residents ran outside in an attempt to put out the fire.

"I just started running down the street. And I got there maybe a minute after it crashed and there was a couple of residents that had their hoses out and they were trying to put the flames out because it hit a house," neighbour Kenny Hinds told the Associated Press.

"It looked like most of it landed in the front yard, but maybe a wing or something went through the roof perhaps."

Meanwhile, resident Nolyn McLeod told CBC he saw the plane curve into the street and hit the bedroom window of his neighbour's house.

Photos published in Canadian media appeared to show a parachute on the roof of the house.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said one person had been brought to hospital. There are no further details of any casualties yet.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said it was aware of the crash, and "our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available."

The defence department issued a similar statement, adding: "This is a developing situation."

The city of Kamloops is around 200 miles (320km) northeast of Vancouver in the West Coast Canadian province. It has a population of 90,000.

In October, a Snowbirds jet crashed into an uninhabited area before an air show in Atlanta, in the US, after the pilot ejected.