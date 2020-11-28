10 Canadian small businesses you can support on Etsy for the holidays
After the rush of Black Friday, it’s time to refocus and help support small business owners during what has undoubtedly been a tough year. While there are still tons of deals to shop and plenty of Cyber Monday deals coming our way, Nov. 28 is all about celebrating Small Business Saturday.
The Small Business Saturday initiative began in 2010 as a campaign by American Express to encourage shoppers to invest in local businesses for the holidays. A decade later, and Small Business Saturday is going strong, with more people than ever pledging to support small business owners and artisans stay in business despite multiple lockdowns due to COVID-19.
To help do our part, we’ve gathered a list of our favourite Canadian Etsy stores that we think deserve a little extra love this year!
Baltic Club
This Montreal-based stationary and home goods company offers tons of affordable finds inspired by nature.
Henderson Dry Goods Co.
Decorate for the holidays with these handmade wooden ornaments from Vancouver-based artist, Alex Henderson.
Hunter and Trove
Be sure to stop by Hunter and Trove, a Vancouver-based company specializing in thoughtfully created modern minimalist jewelry that’s perfect for layering.
La Petite Leonne
For those seeking sustainable home and baby goods as well as face masks, visit La Petite Leonne’s for tons of sustainable, beautiful and naturally dyed products.
Meyberry
Looking for holiday-scented candles? Mayberry offers a wide variety of soy wax candles hand-poured in Ontario.
Pacifica Woodwork and Design
A treasure trove of handmade charcuterie boards and kitchen accessories that are sure to make the perfect gift for the holidays.
Swell Made Co.
Swell Made Co. prides itself in creating “simple but bold” goods for your home and day-to-day life including printable art, pillows and more.
Goober Dog Collars
Treat your furry friend to a new dog collar from this Nova Scotia-based company that has tons of festive looks for the holiday season.
Wild Ivy Bows
We love these gorgeous and timeless hair bows from Wild Ivy Bows that will add the finishing touch to any outfit.
Pi’ lo
This Toronto-based shop specializes in handmade textiles for your home with a natural and timeless aesthetic.
Saudade Studio
Toronto-based artist Savina Mendonca offers a wide array of printable modern art that’s sure to add personality to any space.
