Canadian skier Andrew Longino wins gold in men's halfpipe at Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Calgary skier Andrew Longino captured Canada's first gold medal at the Youth Olympics on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Longino won the men's ski halfpipe event, scoring 94 points.

Later, Longino was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony on Wednesday.

"It's a true honour," Longino said. "I've been watching the Olympics since I was a kid and to bring the flag in and lead the country into the closing ceremony will be very special and I feel very honoured and very lucky."

Hunter Carey of the United States was second in the ski halfpipe with 86 points, while New Zealand's Luca Harrington was third with 80.66.

Vancouver's Steven Kahnet was eighth.

Also Tuesday, Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., won his second medal of the Youth Olympics, taking bronze in the men's snowboard halfpipe.

Brearley also won silver in snowboard slopestyule.

In men's hockey, Canada lost 2-1 to the U.S., and will play in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

Canada has six medals at the Youth Olympics heading into the final day.

Canada has sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press