Canadian skateboarder headed to Tokyo as potential COVID-19 fill-in

Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia is heading to Tokyo on Friday to fill in as an event substitute.

Skateboarder Annie Guglia was flying to Tokyo on Friday to serve as a substitute for the street event in case a current competitor tests positive for COVID-19, Radio-Canada reported.

The first athlete on the substitute list, Spain's Andrea Benitez, was already promoted to the main event after Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs contracted the virus, rendering her unable to compete.

Now Guglia, who twice tested negative before departing for Japan, could be close to competing in her sport's Olympic debut in the street event. The Montreal native missed out on Tokyo 2020 qualification at the world championships in June, when she was eliminated in the semifinals.

Guglia, of Montreal, was only selected after Colombia was unable to send the higher-ranked Ana Maria Randon.

A trio of Canadian men — Matt Berger, Micky Papa and Andy Anderson — will compete in the men's events, but no Canadians qualified on the women's side.

Canada's Ryan Decenzo is also in Tokyo as a possible replacement.