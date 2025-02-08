Canadian short track star William Dandjinou golden again in 1,500m
Canada's William Dandjinou continues to dominate at the 1,500-metre distance on the World Tour short track speed skating circuit.
The Montreal native won gold on Saturday in Tilburg, Netherlands, for his fourth win in five events this season.
The victory increases Dandjinou's lead in the overall standings in the 1,500 by a near-insurmountable total of 1,012 points. The next closest competitor is Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout, who has 660 points.
