Canadian short track star William Dandjinou golden again in 1,500m

William Dandjinou, shown in this October 2024 file photo, claimed gold in the men's 1,500m final at the ISU World Tour Short Track event in Tilburg, Netherlands, on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canada's William Dandjinou continues to dominate at the 1,500-metre distance on the World Tour short track speed skating circuit.

The Montreal native won gold on Saturday in Tilburg, Netherlands, for his fourth win in five events this season.

The victory increases Dandjinou's lead in the overall standings in the 1,500 by a near-insurmountable total of 1,012 points. The next closest competitor is Dutch skater Jens van 't Wout, who has 660 points.

