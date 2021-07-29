Canadian Shady El-Nahas loses bronze-medal judo match to Jorge Fonseca

TOKYO — Canadian judoka Shady El-Nahas has finished off the podium after losing the bronze-medal match in the men's 100-kilogram division.

The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost to Jorge Fonseca of Portugal by waza-ari.

Fonseca, weeks away from winning his second world title in June, appeared to lack energy for much of the match and was assessed an early penalty for ducking under an El-Nahas attack.

The Portuguese veteran later showed his trademark quickness, however, landing a scoring throw at the 3:24 mark.

Fonseca was given a second penalty for an ill-timed attack, making for a tense final 26 seconds. But he held on for the win, countering a promising El-Nahas throw attempt in the final seconds.

El-Nahas defeated Israel's Peter Paltchik by ippon to advance to the medal round but will ultimately finish his first Olympics in fifth place.

Earlier, El-Nahas won his two first matches before being defeated by world No. 1 Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia in the quarterfinals.

El-Nahas first beat Ivan Remarenco of the United Arab Emirates by immobilization and then Azerbaigan's Zelym Kotsoiev by ippon before falling to Liparteliani.

The Georgian first scored a waza-ari using an uki-otoshi throw halfway through the match, then added a second waza-ari with only three seconds left for an ippon victory over El-Nahas.

Canada has two bronze medals in judo at this Olympics, coming from Jessica Klimkait in the women's 57-kilogram and from Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard in the 63-kilogram.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press